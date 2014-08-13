How to Braid Hair: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know

When it comes to a great hairstyle that you can do in just a few minutes flat, the braid is an old standby that we can always rely on. We’ll be the first to admit though, some of us are much better at this skill than others – knowing how to braid hair is not an easy feat. But, it’s sort of like riding your bike. Once you learn how to do it, all you have to do is hop back on and that twist of the fingers comes right back to you. Since braids have gotten so much love over the years, and have since evolved so much – we’re talking waterfall braids, mermaid braids, crown braids and more — we decided to combine some of our best braiding tips and tricks all into one article for you to bookmark and come back to whenever you need it.

Now, good luck with those braids!

How to Fishtail Braid: 10 Best Video Tutorials on YouTube

We round up the best YouTube tutorials to really teach you how to fishtail braid. Don’t worry if you have to watch every last one before you actually get the hang of it.

A Braided Bun with An Extra Twist

Learn how to get a simple braided bun for all of those bad hair days – this will give you a go-to hairstyle that still looks chic.

Get This Braided Headband in Just a Few Simple Steps

Never understood how to get a crown braid? Learn how with these easy tutorial for a braided headband.

How to French Braid Your Bangs

Growing out your bangs and don’t know what to do with them? French braid them of course! Learn how with these tricks.

How to Do a Waterfall Braid On Yourself

Love the look of a waterfall braid but not quite sure how to pull it off? Learn how to get it at home by following these steps.

10 Cute Braided Hairstyles You Haven’t Seen Before

Do you already consider yourself a pro at braiding but you just need some inspiration for a new hairstyle? These ladies of Pinterest will help.

101 Braid Hairstyles For Total Inspiration

Do you STILL need more hair inspiration? We’ve rounded up 101 braid hairstyles – so now you really have no reason not to try out a new braid.

Pinterest Braids: Hairstyles You’ll Freak Out Over

Where do we all go when we’re looking for hair inspiration? Pinterest, naturally. So why not condense that hair inspiration into one place? Genius.

The Only Side French Braid Tutorial You’ll Ever Need

Do you have short hair but still lusting after braided styles? Try this side French braid style – trust us, you’ll fall in love.

Mermaid Braids: All of the Tutorials You Need to Nail the Look

Learn how to get the intricate mermaid braid (with the help of just a few YouTube tutorials) and impress all of your friends. Yes, really, all of them.

Braid Ideas: Kate Bosworth’s Updo is Insanely Pretty

We all take inspiration from celebrities and Kate Bosworth tends to “wow” us more than most. We got the details on one of her recent braided updos for a future hairstyle idea!

How to Get the Perfectly Messy Side Braid

Still trying to get the side braid just the perfect kind of messy? Learn how to get it just right with this tutorial.

How to Do a Waterfall Braid

Still trying to learn how to get the gorgeous, cascading waterfall braid? Follow these steps (and images) from an expert to get the look.

50 Best Braid Tutorials on YouTube

Are you still wanting more? Don’t worry. We rounded up the 50 best braid tutorials on YouTube for you to get lost in – and of course, come out the other side a certified braid expert.