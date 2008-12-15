How To Blow Dry Bangs

Blow drying your bangs requires a different strategy than styling the rest of your hair. “The hair along your hairline is finer than the hair in the back of your head. This causes it to frizz easily and look kinky or flyaway,” explains Small. The trick is to blow dry your bangs when they are sopping wet, so they don’t even have a chance to frizz out.

Your choice of styling tool is key too. “Use a paddle brush because you want your bangs to be flat–not curled under like the 1980’s pouffy bang trend,” he says. He showed me the Paul Mitchell Styling Brush, $9.50 (available for sale in salons only). It grips hair at the root which is great for taming a cowlick.

