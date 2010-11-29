Beauty Behind-The-Scenes: Get Your Smolder On

Makeup artist Angie Parker created a very ’80s version of a classic French Vogue, Terry Richardson look for model Julia Dunstall, giving her a bold red lip and smoky eye. To liven up the eye, she used a mixture of golden yellow (Mangrove from NARS) and an olive green color, contouring the inner corner of the lid with yellow and the outer corner with the darker, olive shade.

For the lips, Parker used M.A.Cs Russian Red, blotting with her finger for a modern look. Parker also added contour to Dunstalls cheeks and embellished her brows to really complete the ’80s revival. If you want to get on trend and highlight your brows, use a powder for a more natural look. Angie suggests doing so with tiny, short upward movements instead of a pencil, which can look too rigid.

For the hair, stylist Anthony Campbell created a brushed out ’70s glam wave with a bit of swing and extra frizz. Campbell added Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray to the hair for texture as well as Cutler Volumizing Spray, and wrapped the curls around a 3 inch curling iron and set them to cool. He then sprayed the curls with Redken 09 Workforce. Since hair trends seem to be ever-rising, Campbell advises that if you want your curls to last all day, wrap them around your curling iron, pin them, and let them set!

Photo: Cameron Krone