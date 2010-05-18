Get The Look: Audrina Patridge’s Loose & Sexy Braid

Photo: © Shawn Ehlers/WireImage for John Frieda

Recently, we’ve been all about braids. Be they boho or fishtail, delicate or thick, we love the twined tresses style for its ability to look both effortless and drop dead sexy. Case in point: This loose, shiny version that Hills star Audrina Patridge was spotted wearing aboard the John Frieda Mobile Salon. Harry Josh, John Frieda International Creative Consultant offers these tips for you to get the look at home:

Bring your hair against your actual side part to create dramatic lift. If your hair parts in the center you can go to either side and if you have a side part, bring your hair to the other side.

Grab and secure your hair.

Start to do basic braid down and secure with elastic.

Pull out a few loose pieces on both sides to make it look casual and undone.

It’s as easy as that! Want to get the A-List treatment like Audrina? The John Frieda team will be traveling cross-country offering women a chance to hop on and receive a private hair lesson with a stylist. For more info and to find out when the salon will be near your, head to the John Frieda website.