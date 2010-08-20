How To Be A Beauty Expert

Not sure how to achieve those covetable just-out-of-the-ocean waves everyone else seems to sport so effortlessly all summer long? Our friends around the web know how to do this and loads of other great beauty tricks that’ll have your friends thinking you’ve been attending beauty school at night.

How to Keep Your Lips Soft, Betty Confidential

How to Get Perfect Beachy Waves, Splendora

How to Do a DIY Lace Manicure, The Beauty Bean

How to Clean Your Makeup Brushes, Nadine Jolie

How to Prolong Your Summer Goddess Status, The Luxury Spot

How to Break That Bad Skin Habit, Allure

How to Find the Perfect Nude Lipstick, InStyle