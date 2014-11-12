How to Banish Embarrassing Peach Fuzz

Cooler temperatures may call for faux fur accessories, but a furry upper lip (or eyebrow for that matter) is never on trend. While more common than not, visible peach fuzz is an unspoken beauty issue that rarely gets any attention. Whether you have been battling the issue for years or detected a slight shadow on your face, read on to learn how to keep your face baby smooth and hair free.

A little excess fuzz is normal

“When going through hormonal changes, like puberty, pregnancy or menopause, your hormonal levels can impact how much, how quickly, and where your hair decides to grow,” explains Shobha Tummala, founder and CEO of Shobha. Another reason for excess hair growth? “Some vitamins and supplements [like those that are targeted at growing longer hair] will actually increase hair growth on other parts of the body–opposed to just the top of your head.”

Find the right method for you

“Threading is the most precise hair removal method,” shares Hibba Kapil, owner of Hibba NYC. “It minimizes skin irritation and grabs hair directly from the root.” She recommends sugaring over traditional waxing since it causes hair to grow back in thinner, finer and more slowly. “To me, tweezing is a last minute option. If you really must tweeze, please try to keep your eyebrow shape,” she says.

Depilatories are gentler than you think

Traditionally used for the body, new depilatory formulas, like Nair Moisturizing Face Cream, can be used for the upper lip, chin and cheeks. “The texture of your hair is going to influence how long it takes for your cream hair removal to work,” says Bernadette Devaney, Research Manager, Global Depilatories Development at Nair. “Leave the cream on for five minutes then check a small area for hair removal. If you have coarse hair, [you might have to] leave product on for a few minutes longer until hair wipes away easily.”

Know when to touch-up

‘If you opt for a method that removes hair from the root [like threading, waxing, sugaring, tweezing] typically you’ll want to plan your treatments 2-3 weeks apart,” explains Tummala. Other determining factors like how fast your hair grows – and the amount of regrowth you can tolerate will effect your removal rate.

Plan ahead for big events

“If you’re planning to use a hair removal for the first time it is highly recommended to test well in advance of your event,” explains Devaney. “It’s important to follow directions exactly including patch testing a small area.” Kapil also recommends rinsing your face with cool or cold water immediately after your treatment to minimize discomfort. “At Hibba, we recommend clients book appointments 48-72 hours in advance of a big occasion.”

Keep skin calm

“Post treatment, we recommend using a cold compress on the skin, which can simply be a washcloth soaked in cold water,” explains Tummala who is a fan of Shobha Rosewater Calming Gel to reduce redness. “Avoid using products with acids in them (salicylic, alpha hydroxy, etc.) for the first 24 hours to prevent further irritation,” she adds. Kapil suggests using products like aloe vera and hydrocortisone to further reduce irritation.

Shaving should be a last resort

“Shaving the face is often a last resort option for women,” shares Tummala. “[When shaving]the hair will grow back faster and you’ll have to be careful not to nick your delicate facial skin.” Kapil agrees, “Shaving can cause razor burns, acne irritation, discoloration and even scabbing.” The final word: even in a pinch, taking a razor to your pretty face simply isn’t an option.