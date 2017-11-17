10 Pro Tips for Avoiding Dry Winter Skin

We’re all for scouring for the cutest coats, beanies and boots in advance of winter—but cold-weather prep should expand beyond your closet. Without the proper skin-care regiment, freezing temps can turn your complexion into a hot (or in this case, cold), dry mess, due mainly to increased water loss through the skin’s top layer.

“Without that moisture, our skin is more sensitive to external forces such as sun exposure, resulting in cracking, flaking and peeling,” says Manhattan-based dermatologist and Garnier skin-care consultant Dr. Diane Medfes.

We’d like to pass on that (and we trust that you do too), so we’ve gathered ten tips from Dr. Madfes and a few of STYLECASTER’s own editors on how to avoid dry skin this winter. Ahead, everything you need to know to keep your complexion in check.

Originally published November 2016. Updated November 2017.