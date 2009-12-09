How to Apply Fake Eyelashes

Photo by Andrew Katzowitz

Our friends at StyleCaster teach you how to get more lashes to bat!

My

roommate and I refer to this outlandish lady that she works with as

“eyelashes.” You know the type–the one who dresses too young for her

age, drop hints that she wears a size smaller than you, and just

overall has far more fun than you. Kind of a Rayanne Graff of another

generation. Now naturally, she also wears these crazy eyelashes (hence,

the nickname) that are the kind you buy for Halloween–about two inches

too long for your face.

We asked Pamela Taylor, of Pamela Taylor Make Up Studio and Academy Team

to show us how to make false lashes look natural. Pamela actually adds

shimmer eye shadow to the fake lashes for us girls with lighter hair so

that they look more natural on the face and provide the illusion that

the lashes are actually growing out of the root of the lash line.





Step 1: Begin by choosing a shimmer eye shadow

based on your hair color. With a fluffy eyelash brush, gently paint the

lashes while they’re still in the tray with the shimmer. As a general

rule of thumb, if you have dark hair use more of a brown; if you have

light or blonde hair try more of a gold.

Step 2: To apply the lashes, dab just a little clear lash adhesive on a flat corner of the tray. (Duo Lash Adhesive, $6.29, at walgreens.com)

Step 3: Use the groove of the tray to rest your

pinky finger. This will keep your hand in control as you pick up the

lashes. (Duralash by Ardell lashes, $3.49 each, at madamemadeline.com)

Step 4: Take your slant tweezers and angle them so

they lay flush with the tray. Slide the tweezers up against the tray so

you are holding the lashes only by the end of the false lashes. To

practice or test your control of the lashes, try to place the false

lashes back in between the teeth of the tray. This step is the hardest

part of applying false lashes–not actually gluing them to your

face–because if you don’t have the right angle, the lashes wont look

natural on your face. (Tweezerman tweezers, $20, at tweezerman.com)

Step 5: Lightly dip the lashes into the glue. Be careful to only dip the back root of the false lashes into the glue.

Step 6: To apply the lashes to your lash line, rest

your pinky on your cheek for stability, and gently place the false

lashes right in between your lashes on your lash line.

Step 7: Repeat however many times you’d like to make your lashes fuller.

Step 8: You can then go over your full lashes with

the eye shadow to fill in any spots you may have missed when you were

painting your lashes before you applied them. Use the Mascara Shield

and gently brush the glitter shadow over each lash.

Step 9: Bat your natural, full lashes at everyone you see!