How to Apply Fake Eyelashes

|
My
roommate and I refer to this outlandish lady that she works with as
“eyelashes.” You know the type–the one who dresses too young for her
age, drop hints that she wears a size smaller than you, and just
overall has far more fun than you. Kind of a Rayanne Graff of another
generation. Now naturally, she also wears these crazy eyelashes (hence,
the nickname) that are the kind you buy for Halloween–about two inches
too long for your face.
We asked Pamela Taylor, of Pamela Taylor Make Up Studio and Academy Team
to show us how to make false lashes look natural. Pamela actually adds
shimmer eye shadow to the fake lashes for us girls with lighter hair so
that they look more natural on the face and provide the illusion that
the lashes are actually growing out of the root of the lash line.
Step 1: Begin by choosing a shimmer eye shadow
based on your hair color. With a fluffy eyelash brush, gently paint the
lashes while they’re still in the tray with the shimmer. As a general
rule of thumb, if you have dark hair use more of a brown; if you have
light or blonde hair try more of a gold.
Step 2: To apply the lashes, dab just a little clear lash adhesive on a flat corner of the tray. (Duo Lash Adhesive, $6.29, at walgreens.com)
Step 3: Use the groove of the tray to rest your
pinky finger. This will keep your hand in control as you pick up the
lashes. (Duralash by Ardell lashes, $3.49 each, at madamemadeline.com)
Step 4: Take your slant tweezers and angle them so
they lay flush with the tray. Slide the tweezers up against the tray so
you are holding the lashes only by the end of the false lashes. To
practice or test your control of the lashes, try to place the false
lashes back in between the teeth of the tray. This step is the hardest
part of applying false lashes–not actually gluing them to your
face–because if you don’t have the right angle, the lashes wont look
natural on your face. (Tweezerman tweezers, $20, at tweezerman.com)
Step 5: Lightly dip the lashes into the glue. Be careful to only dip the back root of the false lashes into the glue.
Step 6: To apply the lashes to your lash line, rest
your pinky on your cheek for stability, and gently place the false
lashes right in between your lashes on your lash line.
Step 7: Repeat however many times you’d like to make your lashes fuller.
Step 8: You can then go over your full lashes with
the eye shadow to fill in any spots you may have missed when you were
painting your lashes before you applied them. Use the Mascara Shield
and gently brush the glitter shadow over each lash.
Step 9: Bat your natural, full lashes at everyone you see!
Check out StyleCaster for more fashion, beauty, and lifestyle coverage:
–
Smart Shopping: When to Splurge and When to Save
– Instantly Thin? The Truth About Body Wraps
– 15 Chick Flicks Guys Secretly Love
– Miley Cyrus Gets Inked, and Our Favorite Celebrity Tats
Contributed by Rachel Adler