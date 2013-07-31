Eye cream is an important step in any skin care routine. Creams can help reduce puffiness, lighten dark circles and make the face look generally more awake and youthful. But if you’re applying eye cream incorrectly, then you might be doing more harm than good.

SESHA Skin Care National Educator and licensed esthetician, Victoria Piotrowski, gave us her tips for how to apply eye cream, the right way:

1. Use your ring finger.

Although we hear it a million times, it’s important to remember. Because your ring finger has the lightest touch, it is less likely to tug or pull at the delicate eye area.

2. Apply small dots around the eye, above the eye up to the brow bone area and under the eye.

Most of us only think about the under-eye area, because that’s where the dark circles are, but your entire eye area needs to be moisturized for optimal results.

3. Gently tap in the cream to stimulate circulation.

“Try not to pull or stretch the delicate skin around the eye,” says Piotrowski. “Tap until you feel it absorb. Pay special attention to problem areas when tapping cream in.”

4. Gently massage in circular motions.

If you absolutely must rub in the eye cream so that it will absorb, then be incredibly gently and don’t pull on the skin.

Read more: Zap Puffy Eyes & Dark Circles in 3 Minutes