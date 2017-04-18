How to Apply Concealer for Dark Circles in 3 Easy Steps (with Gifs!)

Ugh, concealer. Yes, that’s kind of how we feel about the whole concealing business. Because even though a swipe of concealer can totally transform the shadows of our face into that of a glowing, ethereal cherub, more often than not, our concealer instead settles into every itty bitty crease and line under our eyes, illuminates dry patches, and then magically disappears by lunch time. And then we’re stuck with the same blah, dark circles we woke up with. Fun, right?

Which is why we wrangled our very favorite makeup artist, Ashleigh Ciucci, and begged her to show us exactly how to apply concealer like the pros, using only the best concealers and the best powders to get the most long-lasting, shadow-disgusing results. And, yes, Ciucci delivered. So, behold, a three-step tutorial for covering up dark circles and brightening that even makeup beginners can follow. Oh, and did we mention the how-to is entirely in gifs? Yeah, you’re going to like this. Click through to see the steps, and get blending!

Photographer: Tory Rust

Model: Rachel Besser

Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci

Hair: Akihisa Yamaguchi