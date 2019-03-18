The Ultimate Brow Authority on How to Apply Pomade Without Making a Mess

Scroll To See More Images

To quote Meagan Good’s most recent Instagram post, “my eyebrow journey has been almost as interesting as my actual life journey.” Before getting mine microbladed two years ago, a tweezer or waxing strip had never touched them because they simply didn’t grow. And they still don’t, though the addition of semi-permanent ink has made daily maintenance a whole lot easier. There is however one small, but important exception and question: how am I supposed to apply brow pomade without looking as though I literally stamped brows onto my face?

Brow pomade isn’t necessarily needed every day, but when you want randomly want to hit Cara Delevingne-level definition, know how to use it is kind of necessary. So where do we start? Brow Queen and Founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills Anastasia Soare says to first identify a product that checks the following boxes: intense color payoff, waterproof, and long-lasting.

She adds that whatever you invest in should also come with a quality brush, especially for when you want to add individual hair strokes in areas of sparseness. For instance, ABH’s DIPBROW Pomade ($18) brush was specifically designed to handle precise application. Similarly, the new DIPBROW Gel ($18), a finishing touch that provides the coverage of a pomade, comes with an attached wand applicator that does the same thing. “Brush 12 is very precise thanks to its incredibly thin design and soft bristles,” she says. “The spoolie is also just the right softness and texture to blend the product to perfection.”

Whether you want to combine pencil (like the cult fave Brow Wiz) with a pomade is completely according to your personal preference. Soare prefers using both on most days and setting with a clear brow gel. (Pro-tip: use a pencil to clean up the line and highlight the brow bone too.) Whatever the case, here’s how to apply just the right amount of pomade for brows that are ultra full, but still natural-looking.

If you’re opting for DIPBROW Pomade (highly recommended), use Brush 12 to take a small amount of the product and mix it on the cap very well, almost like you’re cleaning the brush. Soare says to start by outlining the lower part of the highbrow.

“Then, from the highest point of the arch, carefully draw in individual strokes of hair. Continue this to the tails, applying a moderate amount of pressure. With the last remaining bit of product on the brush, apply to the center of the brows with less pressure,” she says. “Just like in natural brows, this area should be lighter than the arches and tails — filled in ombre. Use the spool to blend the product throughout and give a natural finish.” Also, if your pomade is waterproof like DIPBROW, keep it constantly refreshed with a drop of face oil.

In the meantime, here are more top-rated pomade palettes to take for a spin.

Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW Pomade

We just told you about the pomade-gel hybrid of our dreams. Need we say more?

$18 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

CoverGirl Sculpt + Set Pomade

Available in four shades, this drugstore option comes with an angled brush for creating lines that blend perfectly with your unique arch.

$10.99 at Ulta

NYX Tame + Frame Brow Pomade

The puddy-like feel of this waterproof formula is a must for fuller brows that need to be set so they don’t budge.

$7.50 at NYX Cosmetics

Maybelline Tattoo Studio Brow Pomade

This waterproof option is comes with both an angled brush and spoolie so you can master precise application and brush it through for a natural-looking finish.

$12.99 at Ulta

Makeup Revolution Brow Pomade

This creamy, budge-proof formula is buildable so you can get a smooth finish, no matter how bold you want your brows to look.

$8 at Ulta

Kat Von D 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade

A long-wear, waterproof formula that comes in brown, black, and rainbow-colored shades so you can channel your inner unicorn.

$19 at Sephora

Benefit ka-BROW! Cream-Gel Eyebrow Color with Brush

A little goes a long way with this buildable cream-gel formula, available in eight shades, from blonde to soft black.

$24 at Sephora