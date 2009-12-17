How To Add Shimmer Under The Eye For Holiday Parties

Reese Witherspoon

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images .

Want to gleam like Reese Witherspoon? Our friends at StyleCaster tell you how to add a little extra sparkle to get you noticed under the mistletoe

A new trend that we’ve been seeing on the runways and red carpets is toline the under side of the eye with a light, shimmery eyeshadow orliner. It tends to brighten up the eye and wake up the face. Theshimmer trend will also be a great way to step up your regular look forthe holidays. You can make it work for day with a subtle color such aswhite (it will have you looking that much more like Blake Lively),but if you’d like a more dramatic evening effect, you can use a little<more of a vibrant color such as gold or silver (or be daring and trythe bright blues and purples we saw on the Spring 2010 runways)!

Karen Ali of Pamela Taylor’s Makeup Academy and Studio Team came in and showed us the steps to applying shimmer under your eye.

Step 1:

Dip your fine-tip brush into water and then into the shimmer shadow color you’d like to use.

Step 2:

Starting in the corner of the eye on the lower lid, lightly dragyour brush along your bottom lash line until about halfway across youreye.

Step 3:

Take a wet cotton swab and gently rub it along the bottom line toblend the shimmer into the under eye area. This will also help to evenout the shimmer. Keep blending with the dry end of the cotton swabuntil the shimmer is properly blended into the skin.

Step 4:

Finish your look with some mascara and soak in the compliments at all of the holiday parties you attend!