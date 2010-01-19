How to Style Your Hair Into a Headband Braid

Since the spring runway shows, braids have made a comeback in a big way (and we’re seeing them again this Fall/Winter fashion week, too). Back in September, Alexander Wang showed us how to take a classic French braid and make it look disheveled and cool, while Oscar de la Renta had a runway full of girls with crown braids. To help us emulate the look, Elizabeth Parsons, a stylist from Cutler salon, shows us how to translate the hair trend into our everyday look with a sweet and innocent headband braid.



Step 1:



Section out a piece of hair from around the nape of the neck (about an inch-wide section).

Step 2:



To ensure that the braid falls against the head properly, you’ll want to braid the hair upward instead of downward as you usually would for a braid.

Step 3:



If you run out of hair as you’re braiding, pull in extra hair along the area that will be covered by the braid. Pull in just enough little strands to maintain the size of the braid and to add length.



Step 4:



Continue braiding around the head as if it’s a headband.



Step 5:



Finish the look by securing the braid with a ponytail elastic and pin the end underneath your loose hair.

Step 6:



Show off your new style that’s not only sweet and innocent — it’s on trend, too!

