How to Style Your Hair Into a Headband Braid

Rachel Adler
by

Since the spring runway shows, braids have made a comeback in a big way (and we’re seeing them again this Fall/Winter fashion week, too). Back in September, Alexander Wang showed us how to take a classic French braid and make it look disheveled and cool, while Oscar de la Renta had a runway full of girls with crown braids. To help us emulate the look, Elizabeth Parsons, a stylist from Cutler salon, shows us how to translate the hair trend into our everyday look with a sweet and innocent headband braid.

Step 1:
86470 1263934021 How to Style Your Hair Into a Headband Braid
Section out a piece of hair from around the nape of the neck (about an inch-wide section).

Step 2:
86471 1263934035 How to Style Your Hair Into a Headband Braid
To ensure that the braid falls against the head properly, you’ll want to braid the hair upward instead of downward as you usually would for a braid.

Step 3:
86472 1263934042 How to Style Your Hair Into a Headband Braid
If you run out of hair as you’re braiding, pull in extra hair along the area that will be covered by the braid. Pull in just enough little strands to maintain the size of the braid and to add length.

Step 4:
86474 1263934052 How to Style Your Hair Into a Headband Braid
Continue braiding around the head as if it’s a headband.

Step 5:
86476 1263934086 How to Style Your Hair Into a Headband Braid
Finish the look by securing the braid with a ponytail elastic and pin the end underneath your loose hair.

Step 6:
86475 1263934054 How to Style Your Hair Into a Headband Braid
Show off your new style that’s not only sweet and innocent — it’s on trend, too!

