Name: Melissa Aguerre

Agency/Salon: Cutler Salon

Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT

New York City Neighborhood: Williamsburg, Brooklyn

What product is your secret weapon?: For summer, Cutler heat treatment spray. It’s light enough for all hair types, adds moisture and protection from sun/pollution/blowdryer, etc. and won’t weigh you down!

What brands and salons have you worked with?: Redken, Cutler