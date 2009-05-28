How to Style Curly Hair

Name: Rayna Wrighton

Agency/Salon: Cutler Salon Soho NYC

Hometown: Gypsy but Bayonne, NJ is my hometown for now…

New York City Neighborhood: My favorite area… East Village, L.E.S, Soho

What product is your secret weapon?: Aveda Thickening powder/paste “Hair Potion”, Redken’s Color Extend Serum for Shine, Organics Finishing/Conditioning Shine Spray

What brands have you worked with?: Redken, Aveda, Cutler

What is the most outrageous request you’ve ever received?: Nothing surprises me ?