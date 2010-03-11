How to Speed Up Your Morning Beauty Regimen

Image: skincare-makeup.com

Dragging ourselves out of bed in the morning gets increasingly harder as the week goes on– especially now, after losing an hour of sleep thanks to daylight saving time.

Some girls adjust by taking their routines on the road (i.e. mascara in the car, lip gloss as you walk, etc.)– but, this can prove to be dangerous. By now, we’ve all heard the shocking story of the woman who crashed her car while shaving her bikini line…



We polled our Facebook Fans to find out how long it takes them to get ready each morning. The results are in– 48 percent said they dedicate 30 minutes to one hour, while 34 percent said they dedicate over an hour to the beauty gods. To help everyone catch a few extra minutes of shut-eye– we’ve compiled some tips on how you can speed up your daily routine and get yourself out the door a little faster.

Tip #1. Wash your hair the night before, and style it in the morning



Getting your hair to look just right probably takes up a lot of your morning. Get your day off to a good start by showering the night before, and putting off the styling until the sun rises. This works best for girls that straighten their hair– but another great alternative is to pull tousled locks into a messy side braid a la Alexander Wang’s spring 2010 show. Give yourself a side part and loosely gather hair to the side of your head, securing a sexy, disheveled braid.



Tip #2: Use pencil liner instead of liquid



Since we’re barely awake enough before work to see what color we’re applying to our eyelids– there is no point in trying to successfully use notoriously difficult liquid liner. Take the easy way out and quickly trace a line on your upper eyelid with pencil liner and then gently smudge– it’s perfectly office appropriate and not at all time consuming. (Benefit Cosmetics Automatic Eyeliner Duo Pencil in Wink O’ Ink, $20, at ulta.com).

Tip #3: Try a curled mascara brush



Having a curled brush on your mascara wand makes your lashes curl without the added step. Make sure to carefully trace each lash with mascara, and twist your hand upward as you apply. This should result in the desired effect, without having to break out the eyelash curler. (Lancome VIRTUOSE Divine Lasting Curves Mascara, $24.50, at macys.com).



Tip #4: Use a tinted moisturizer



Tinted moisturizer is a great way to skip extra steps in your beauty regimen– don’t bother with your face moisturizer or foundation, since it cleverly combines both. You can simply smooth the lightweight product over your skin and go. For the days that you have more blemishes than you care to admit, you can always start with a bit of concealer. (Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, $42, at sephora.com).

Tip #5: Make your cream blush double as shadow



Cream blush is faster to apply than a powder– so ditch the brush and use your fingers. After swiping some color onto your cheeks, use the remaining product to add a little color to your eyelids. Remember, you’ve already applied eyeliner, so just adding a light shade to your lids will complete your daytime look– and get you out the door quickly. (Dream Mousse Blush in Peach Satin, $6.89, at ulta.com).



