BEAUTY HOW-TO: Sheer Berry Lips Inspired By Fall 2010’s Runways

Bold berry lips were one of my favorite things on the Fall ’10 runways, and for a beauty editor, possibly a more eye-catching sight than the clothing itself. In varying shades of colors, models trotted down the catwalk with lips that were midnight black, deep plum or sheer violet.

We weren’t sure, however, if you could take this trend to the streets that was until celebrity makeup artist Jackie Gomez showed us how. Follow the quick and easy steps below and decide if you think the color works for you!



Step 1:



First apply a neutral liner to keep the color in place. Try Laura Mercier Lip Pencil in Natural Lips.

Step 2:



Swipe on a berry colored lipstick (Jackie is using NARS Fast Ride Lipstick) over the lips this shade is a sheer berry color, perfect if you’re experimenting for the first time with the bold trend.

All Photos: Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

