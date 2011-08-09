How to Pull Off Fall’s Metallic Lip Trend

Metallics were all over the runways at the Fall 2011 shows, spotted at Altuzarra, Chanel and Peter Som to name a few. If you’re thinking that metallics aren’t exactly your thing, or feel like it’s something that can only be saved for your nail polish, think again.

Makeup artist Christina Natale proved to us that metallic lips can be soft, subtle and oh-so-sexy. She shows us above how to mix our very own pigments, and how to get the look. Enjoy!

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab. Model: Ash, Fusion