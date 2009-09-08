How to Pull Off the Black Makeup Trend

Before you think you’re having a Hot Topic flashback, complete with bondage pants and worn-in Nirvana tee, hang on. It’s not your junior high school rebellion coming back to haunt you, it’s just the black makeup trend from last fall making a reappearance.

Whether you rocked the shade last year or not, we know you questioned it the whole time; whether you looked like a femme fatale on the cutting edge of fashion, or the clown from the beginning of Are You Afraid of the Dark. MAC Cosmetics is hosting an event on <a href=" http://racked.com/archives/2009/09/08/_maybelline_may_have_taken.php” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Fashion’s Night Out to launch their new noir-black line of products called Style Black.

Here are a few tips to ensure you look more like a grown-up version of that hot goth chick from biology, instead of Gemma Ward in Alexander McQueen’s Fall ’09 show.

Maybelline Great Lash mascara, in Blackest Black, $4.89, at drugstore.com

Super black mascara is probably the safest bet when it comes to this trend. You probably wear black mascara anyway…but if you usually go for the ambiguous brown/black, here’s your opportunity to get a little crazy.

Lipstick Queen Black Lace Lipstick, $18, at freepeople.com

Don’t freak out! Just use a light hand and do a few practice runs before scampering out the door. The most important thing when wearing black lipstick is to make sure it’s sheer, and to leave the rest of your face completely bare. The upkeep on black lips is also intense, so pack a mirror and touch-up often. Red lipstick on your teeth is occasionally forgivable, but black, well…you’ll be judged.

Make Up Forever Aqua Black Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow, $22, at sephora.com

The same rules apply with black shadow as it does with black lipstick…keep the rest of your face naked! A nude gloss is acceptable, but with a well-blended smoky eye and a hardly-noticable blush, you’ll look nymphish and pretty…not like an antagonist from a Stephen King novel.

Urban Decay Ink for Eyes, $22, at urbandecay.com

The perfect black liquid line is something that takes practice and dedication, but when done correctly, is perfection. If fashioned into a sassy cat-eye, and perhaps a red lip, you can easily channel Dita von Teese. Just make sure your outfit matches the class on your face.

Sephora by O.P.I. Dark Room, $9, at sephora.com

If your sorority sisters would have you committed if caught with any black on your face, go the Lauren Conrad route and put it in your nails. It says “I’m a little badass, but I can still like Hello Kitty.”