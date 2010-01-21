How to Perfectly Shape Your Eyebrows

Eyebrows can either be one of your best assets, or your worst enemy. Girls who have unruly brows (and who are forever trying to control them) long for the perfect set of brows to frame their face. If you’ve already tried all of the different forms of hair removal torture (i.e. waxing, threading, plucking, bleaching) and still aren’t getting the results you want– listen up, we’ve brought in the experts.

Achelle Dunaway, Creative Director of e.l.f. Cosmetics, shows us how to achieve the perfect eyebrow shape by using just a few simple tools.

Step 1: First you want to start by plucking off any stray hairs. Ice with an ice cube if you have extra sensitive skin.

Step 2: Apply an eyebrow lifter and filler right underneath the eyebrow to lift the brows. Trace underneath the eyebrow and blend in with your ring finger or a brush.

Step 3: Determine your eyebrow shape with an eyebrow stencil kit, such as the e.l.f. Eyebrow Stencil Kit.

Step 4: Fill in brows with powder and cream from an eyebrow kit. Blend the powder and cream to create a texture with which you can fill in the space of the brow. You don’t want to go too heavy, so start on the outside corners of the eyebrow and not in the middle of the brow to avoid an overly dramatic look.

Step 5: Finally, use a clear mascara to tame any stray eyebrow hairs. This will also help to create more definition.

Watch the video for the full tutorial!



