How to Perfectly Apply Eyeliner

Eyeliner can be a girl’s best friend and her worst enemy. We either get lucky and apply it in a flawless line, smudge-free, or end up with a black line halfway down our faces. Alexis Comforti, a makeup artist from Laura Mercier, showed us an amazing technique that teaches us how to apply flawless eyeliner regardless of our eye shape. You can either follow these simple steps to open up the eyes, or you can use it as the base to a smoky eye.

Step 1:

Naturally, part of doing eye makeup is making sure the undereye area is concealed properly. One of the most common mistakes women will make is using their concealer base for the eye as well. Unfortunately, because the concealer is creamy, this will cause shadows that go on the lid to crease.

Click here to to check out our 7 picks for concealors



Step 2:



You’ll want to use an eye primer that is specifically for the lid of the eye. Be sure to apply just a small amount of eye primer so that you don’t add texture to the lid.



Step 3:



After applying eye primer, the next step is to define the lash line through a technique called “tight lining.” Tight lining is done with a flat eyeliner brush and cake liner. First, wet your brush with water. Then mix your brush into the cake liner, creating a pasty consistency similar to shoe polish– think more product than water.



Step 4:





Next you want to look down into a beveled mirror or compact. Tap on your lid to expose your lash line. With the brush extremely flat, push and wiggle into the lash line. You want to go directly into the lash line and in between the lashes — not above. Use the same technique to apply to the top of the lash line if a more dramatic look is desired.

Step 5:



Finish your look with mascara.



Learn how to lengthen your lashes here!



If you want to go all out, learn how to apply fake eyelashes!