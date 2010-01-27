How to Perfectly Apply a Bold Lip Color

The fastest way to look trashy is to have smudged makeup — namely, smeared lipstick. Granted, there are a few other ways to look like you’re “the fast girl mothers warn sons about,” but you get the point… You’ll get some stares and sideways glances if you try a bold lip and it’s already wearing off your face mid-party. To avoid ending up in said situation, makeup artist Raedawn Johnson of Julie Hewett Los Angeles shows us how to look on point with this spring’s bold lip color trends.



Step 1 (above):

Take the broad side of your lip liner applicator and fill in the entire lip while staying inside your natural lip line. This is important because if your lipstick fades (after you eat or drink), you’ll have another coat of color underneath and it wont look like any rubbed off. Here, Raedawn uses Julie Hewett Lip Liner in Oona Noir.

Step 2:



Apply your lipstick using a lipstick brush; I love Julie Hewett’s Lipstick in Scarlett. With any dark color (such as red or berry) you should always use a lipstick brush for a more precise and clean look.



Step 3:



Again with a lipstick brush, apply Julie Hewett Cheekie Cheek and Lip Shine in Rosy. If your face needs an extra pop of color, dab a little cheek and lip shine to your cheeks and blend.

Step 4:



If you need to amp up the drama or shine for an evening look, swipe a little clear gloss on your lips.



