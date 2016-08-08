How 11 Premier Athletes Prepared for the Olympic Games

"The week or two leading up to the Olympic Games is often the calm before the storm. You are fairly secluded with training and your complete focus is toward the competition. You are feeling less stressed now that you are actually on the team. For gymnasts, it's the trials process that the most difficult. For me, the training schedule didn't change drastically. You want to try to keep things as normal as possible. If anything my training was a bit less than I would normally do at home. It's no longer about quantity at this point so you get your workout finished much more quickly. You want to be rested and ready to go for the competition. My diet would remain the same as it had been—again, the less you change the better. I stuck with eggs, grilled chicken, rice, potatoes, pasta and other foods I typically ate at home. I even brought peanut butter, crackers, and a little bit of chocolate with me so that I had all the comforts of home. The most difficult part was trying not to get distracted with all of the excitement. You want to enjoy the moment and take in and take part as much as possible but there is a balance. Each athlete has to find that right balance of training, rest, media and all of the other things that come with the excitement and pageantry of the Olympic Games."

Shannon Miller is one of the most decorated American artistic gymnasts in history and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.