How Often You Should Wash Your Hair Depending on Your Hair Type

Washing our hair is one of those things we feel we’re never doing right. Some of us feel like we’re washing it way too much, while others feel like we’re not washing it enough. The answer to this dilemma is knowing your hair type. Different hair types require different kinds of care. So, if you’re stumped on the question of how often should you wash your hair, read on for quick tips for shampooing your locks.

For Fine Hair: Fine hair tends to absorb more oil than other hair types, which means you should be washing it more often. If possible. you can wash your hair every day, especially if you frequent the gym. Time may be an issue, though, so a quick spritz or two of dry shampoo is a great alternative, helping to absorb any excess oil in your hair.

For Medium Hair: For in between hair texture, washing hair 2-3 times a week typically works. Your hair is not accumulating as much oil as finer hair, but isn’t hiding oil as much as thicker hair does. Try as best as possible to not wash your hair every day.

For Thick Hair: For girls with voluminous or curly hair, shampooing shouldn’t be your biggest worry. Because of your hair type, the strands of your hair will most likely be able to avoid oil build up because it takes a while for oil from the scalp to travel down the stands of thick hair. It’s not exactly crazy to wash your hair once a week, thick haired ladies.

For Natural Hair: If your hair is in its natural state, constant shampooing might not be what you need. Instead, adopt the “co-wash” method. This is the process of supplementing your shampoo for conditioner only. Constant shampooing can dry out the hair, but conditioner keeps it clean without that effect. There are also several cleansing shampoos created just for this purpose — to cleanse and moisturize the hair without drying it out.

Image via Istock