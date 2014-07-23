Ask an Expert: How Often Should I Be Getting My Hair Cut?

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

It takes a lot to manage our beautiful locks. Between shampoo, conditioner, styling products, curling irons, blow dryers, and everything in between, our hair can really take a beating. How should we be caring for our hair after all this damage? Is cutting hair once every month, two months, or even once a year the solution? Below, celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas cues us in on the right amount of time to wait between haircuts.

Q: How often should I be getting my hair cut?

A: “It is recommended to get your haircut every 6-8 weeks. This helps prevent unnecessary breakage and split ends. If you keep proper maintenance, then there is less of a percentage to have to do a major makeover or overhaul to keep your style and/or hair healthy.” — Michael Dueñas, Celebrity Hairstylist and CEO of Hair Room Service, an in-room salon appointment service that delivers top celebrity stylists and services to your door.