How Often Do You Do Makeup On Your Commute?

There is nothing I find more fascinating then watching a woman apply mascara on the subway. You can just tell they are pros at what they do (I could never keep my hand that steady!) But it turns out New Yorkers aren’t the only one bringing their beauty routine on-the-go.

A new study has determined that 67 percent of women in the UK are doing their makeup on the morning commute. With an average 45 minutes of travel time each morning it isn’t surprising that so many women over the pond are taking advantage of the extra time with another coat of lipstick.