How Much Does Shaving REALLY Matter?

A study was recently conducted by the beauty company King of Shaves about men’s and women’s preferences towards shaving, and had some thought provoking results.

Apparently, 47 percent of men would like their girlfriends to shave their legs everyday (are they dreaming????). As for the female side of things, 64 percent of us make a point to shave our legs before a date. That seems good enough to me, since guys can just say they’re going for the “manly, scruffy look” as their excuse for not grooming (not fair!!).

Lucky for me, and not so lucky for my desk mate, Janice, whom I just disgusted, I’m currently in a long-distance relationship and only feel the need to shave once a week for my own sanity. This of course will improve once the weather gets warmer…but come on, when your legs are covered, how often do you lather up and take a razor to your gams?