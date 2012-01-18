StyleCaster
How to Moisturize Your Lips in the Winter

The winter weather always causes some mixed feelings — you either love when the first snow falls, or hate the brisk wind and just wish away the days until spring. We can probably all agree on the fact that we hate what winter brings to our skin: chapped lips, dryness and irritability.

Achelle Dunaway, Creative Director and Head Makeup Artist for e.l.f. Cosmetics walks us through how to exfoliate our lips above to get soft, kissable lips in no time — and keep them all winter long.

Photos: Spencer Wohlrab, Beauty High; Model: Cathy, MC2 NY

Step 1: Slightly dampen your lips with water.

Step 2: Take a lip exfoliator (e.l.f. is releasing one in April) and gently rub it over the lips in a circular motion. Then, rub your lips with a soft, moistened towel.

Step 3: Add a conditioning lip balm with vitamins in it (like e.l.f.'s Blissful Berry Balm). Always look for something with jojoba and vitamin E in it to keep your lips soft and moisturized!

