Makeup How-to: Mixed Metallic Eyeshadow

This season, metallics have taken over makeup palettes. We no longer are satisfied with matte shades for our lids, but instead want just a hint of shimmer. To get your metallic look just right, Anthony Ballard of Tarte cosmetics stopped by our studios to give us some tips on how to play with various shades of shimmer to get the look you desire.
Follow his steps above to get the look!
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab, Beauty High; Model: Dana Lopez, Ford
Step 1: Always apply primer first. Then, using a light and fluffy contour brush, apply silver shadow lightly on the lid.
Step 2: Use a light gold shadow as a highlighter to provide contrast. Put it on the brow bone and slightly past it to lift and brighten eyes.
Step 3: Apply a deeper gold shadow to the crease. For this look, Ballard used all natural-based shadows a great option to look out for, especially when using metallic colors that could contain toxic minerals like lead.
Step 4: Use the lighter gold on the inner corner of the eye.
Step 5: Finish the look with black eyeliner to make eyes pop and add definition to the eye.