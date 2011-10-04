Makeup How-to: Mixed Metallic Eyeshadow

This season, metallics have taken over makeup palettes. We no longer are satisfied with matte shades for our lids, but instead want just a hint of shimmer. To get your metallic look just right, Anthony Ballard of Tarte cosmetics stopped by our studios to give us some tips on how to play with various shades of shimmer to get the look you desire.

Follow his steps above to get the look!

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab, Beauty High; Model: Dana Lopez, Ford