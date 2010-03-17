StyleCaster
Beauty How-To – Makeup Expert Emma Bazan Talks Spring Shadows

Rachel Adler
Mixing up your eye makeup for spring is relatively easy this season. With all of the new shades of pastel shadows and color liners, you can mix and match at your leisure. But taking those trends and making them complement your features is an entirely separate battle.

Emma Bazan of Pepper Pastor Salon shows us how to make our eyes appear more open and bright with shadow with these quick and easy tips.

Step 1:
89925 1269019832 Beauty How To Makeup Expert Emma Bazan Talks Spring Shadows
Take a color that is one shade lighter than your natural skin tone and apply to the eyelid.

Step 2:
89926 1269019819 Beauty How To Makeup Expert Emma Bazan Talks Spring Shadows
In the crease of the eye, add dimension with an eye shadow just a little darker than your natural skin tone. Press it gently into the crease of the eye.

Step 3:
89927 1269019820 Beauty How To Makeup Expert Emma Bazan Talks Spring Shadows
To catch extra light, apply a pearl eye shadow into the inner corner of your eye with a brush and dab with your pinkie. Emma is using Make Up Forever Star Powder in a pearly champagne color.

Step 4:
89928 1269019820 Beauty How To Makeup Expert Emma Bazan Talks Spring Shadows
For extra oomph, curl lashes and add lots of mascara a nice trick is to use one coat of volumizing and then one coat of lengthening mascara in black for extra long lashes.

