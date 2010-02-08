StyleCaster
How to Make a Fishtail Braid

Learning how to make a braid is as much a right of passage for women as successfully applying eyeliner without suffering an eye injury, or wearing tights for the first time that aren’t opaque white with a crotch that hits uncomfortably at the knee. The braid is important in every young girl’s life, not only for its utility in dance class or at athletic events, but also in giving girls the skills to achieve perfectly woven friendship bracelets.

Because it’s been awhile since we initially learned how to braid hair, it’s time to bring the traditional look up a notch. Moulay Yacoubi of Pierre Michel Salon teaches us how to make a fishtail braid.

Step 1:
87939 1265998338 How to Make a Fishtail Braid
Secure the hair into a low ponytail. Here, Yacoubi combed the hair into a slightly off-center ponytail at the nape of the neck.

Step 2:
87940 1265998340 How to Make a Fishtail Braid
Divide the ponytail into two sections– one on top of the other. The top section should only include about 1/4 of the hair from the entire ponytail.

Step 3:
87941 1265998341 How to Make a Fishtail Braid
Divide the hair from the top section into two smaller sections.

Step 4:
87942 1265998342 How to Make a Fishtail Braid
Cross the top two small sections as if you were beginning a traditional braid.

Step 5:
87943 1265998344 How to Make a Fishtail Braid
To begin the fishtail braid, bring up small sections of hair from the ponytail and braid them into the two top sections, alternating sides of the ponytail. It’s similar to a French braid, but instead of pulling hair from along the hairline, you’re pulling sections from the ponytail only. Repeat the steps until all of the hair from the bottom section is braided into the top section of hair. If you have longer hair (like shown above), you’ll likely be left with excess hair on the top section once the bottom section has been braided in.

Step 6:
87945 1265998347 How to Make a Fishtail Braid
With the remaining hair, repeat the motion of step 5– pulling hair into the braid, while alternating sides– but instead of taking hair from the bottom section like in step 5, you’ll be pulling hair from either side of the ponytail itself.
87946 1265998349 How to Make a Fishtail Braid
Continue braiding until you reach the end of your ponytail.

Step 7:
87947 1265998350 How to Make a Fishtail Braid
If you want to create an evening appropriate look, wind the fishtail braid around the base of the ponytail to create a messy bun. Secure with wide bobby pins for an impressive updo!

