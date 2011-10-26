How To Look Like Marilyn Monroe For Halloween

With Michelle Williams’ Marilyn Monroe movie set to make it’s premiere in theaters on the 23rd of November, everyone is abuzz about Ms. Monroe. There have been numerous editorials paying homage to the late star, and now you can do the same by dressing up as her for Halloween — because who wouldn’t want to replay that famous subway grate scene all night?

MAC Cosmetics makeup artist Chantel Miller and Bumble and Bumble hairstylist Tashina Tontalos show us above how to get the complete look. Follow the video for their tips, and have a Happy Halloween!

Special thanks to Ricky’s NYC for lending us Marilyn’s Sexy White Dress!