How It Works: Philosophy Microdelivery Overnight Anti-Aging Peel

When it comes to caring for your skin, there are formulas and products that you should absolutely wash off before slipping into bed, and some that you are encouraged to lather on before drifting off to sleep. Obviously, you’re going to want blot off that lipstick and gently wipe off your eyeliner, but most moisturizers (when they’re free of SPF) and facial oils get the go-ahead.

So what about peels or spa-like exfoliating products that rid your skin of dead skin cells, as well as lingering bacteria, dirt, and grime? Exfoliating as a rule is followed by moisturizing, and because you probably aren’t going to want to lay down for 10 minutes only to get back up again and apply a night cream, it doesn’t necessarily lend itself well to the nighttime category. Peels follow the same general beauty path. They give you a clean slate to work with but tend to require something to add in hydration directly after, which is why you may have never seen an overnight peel before.

Philosophy took this challenged concept and crafted a two-step overnight product that not only speeds up cell renewal, but enriches skin with ingredients for a bonus in anti-aging protection. Seems complicated? It shouldn’t be. Here’s how it works.

Product Perks:

The peel solution comes in a tiny dropper bottle and is a leave-on product, meaning you don’t have to wash it off after you’ve let it sit for a while. It holds AHAs, glycolic acid and lactic acid, to speed up the process of cell renewal and allows for “micro-exfoliation.” The process of cell renewal tends to slow down as aging occurs, so this adds a little boost to that skin function. It also opens up your pores to prep it for step 2.

Putting on the peel couldn’t be easier. The kit comes with mini pads (that actually look like makeup removers) that soak up the solution. You then take this pad and wipe it on your face. First step and no mess.

Step 2 features a cool blue gel formula that you smooth over your skin in a light layer. Again, this is leave-on and doesn’t feel gunky at all. It includes ingredients to strengthen and soothe your skin, including oat kernel extract, echinacea, bisabolol, and biomimetic peptides—all of which also further boost the anti-aging process.

How It Works:

Make sure you’re starting with cleansed skin, free of any makeup, so the product can get to work. Take the dropper that holds the solution and saturate one of the little pads. Wipe this all over your face and wait for about three minutes. This step opens up your pores and allows the ingredients, particularly AHAs, to accelerate cell renewal at a deeper level. After you’ve waited a few moments, you going to apply the gel. While peeling solutions often irritate the skin, this hydrating gel actually contradicts any of those side effects. The echinacea holds antioxidants and is known to soothe the skin, while bisabolol and the oat kernal extract are both anti-irritants which will combat the issue as well. After you have smoothed on the gel, you’re free to hit the hay. All you have to do from here on out is just wash your face when you wake up in the morning. Your face may feel a little dewy beforehand but not coated or sticky. It’s recommended to be used 2 to 3 times a week to really see the effects.

Where to Buy: Philosophy Microdelivery Overnight Anti-Aging Peel, $82, sephora.com

