How It Works: GlamGlow POWERCLEANSE Daily Dual Cleanser

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

You may be familiar with Glamglow from their amazing facial mud masks that do everything from sucking evil acne-causing gunk out of your pores to moisturizing your skin like crazy. These guys are serious about skin. So how stoked were we to discover that they also deal in cleansers. And not just any old thing—this DUAL cleanser has two separate chambers in the bottle that combine to seriously power-cleanse your skin (hence the name). Since we love when science is involved in our skin care we had to give it a pump or two. Naturally, we were not disappointed.

Product Perks:

You know Glamglow’s whole “mud + oil = beautiful skin” mantra? This cleanser doesn’t stray.

The benefits of said mud and oil can be achieved without the messiness, since this is a foaming cleanser.

Aside from cleansing, there are rice bran ceramides, soy phospholipids, and oat lipids to soothe your skin and balance it out.

How It Works:

Okay, so the dual-chamber thing? This cleanser’s main power-movers are stored in separate cages, one for the “mud” component and one for the oil. This allows them to remain their most potent. When you pump it out, each section releases into your hand. Upon combination, they lather up nicely to form a super-powered face cleanser that can absorb all the impurities in your pores while the oil softens and emulsifies. It’s pretty much like washing your face with a mud-mask… sort of. Either way, our skin feels refreshed and renewed after using this.

(Where to Buy: Glamglow POWERCLEANSE Daily Dual Cleanser, $39, Sephora)

