How Harmful Is Your Lipstick To Your Health?

News flew around the web yesterday that the FDA had reported finding lead in 400 lipsticks that were currently being sold in the market, including brands such as L’Oreal, NARS, and CoverGirl, and this obviously caused some alarm.

Similar tests had been done back in 2008 (and other rounds were conducted before that) and this latest round of testing found that in some cases the amount of lead was higher. When lead reaches your bloodstream, it can cause brain damage, so this is obviously a cause for concern. But, instead of throwing out all of your lip products (or boycotting every brand on this list, because yes it is a lot of the brands we rely on daily), the FDA stated that consumers aren’t in danger. “We do not consider the lead levels we found in the lipsticks to be a safety concern. The lead levels we found are within the limits recommended by other public health authorities for lead in cosmetics, including lipstick.”

Obviously, only you can make the choice whether or not you want to take the risk and continue buying the lipsticks you love. The consumer group Campaign for Safe Cosmetics is working hard to get the FDA to take more of a stand against lead in cosmetics, but for the time being the FDA feels that this is not a dangerous amount for anyone — if you feel that you’d rather not have any lead in your cosmetics, read up on the facts and avoid those products. But in the meantime, as far as the FDA is saying, these products should not cause harm — we simply suggest you should know what you’re buying and dealing with (like always). Knowledge is power!

For more information, you can check out the FDA’s web site.

[Washington Post]