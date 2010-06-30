How To Go From Brunette To Blonde – Our Own Fashion News Manager Tells All

Before and after

I regressed to my natural somewhat dull brunette hair color out of a bit of laziness and feeling like maybe natural could be good? Colorist extraordinaire Tracy Madaj of Butterfly Salon was just who I needed to help me break free of my looks-fine-but-certainly-not-great rut and embrace some blond.

Tracy first explained that there would be no traditional foils anywhere near my head. Instead, she would be using balayage highlights which,” are a more free form process that lend a natural, beachy look.” She also took my skin tone and eye color into consideration when choosing tonality. I figured she was the hair expert, so I relinquished all control to her.



Plus she said, “Rather than getting touch ups every 8 weeks, the balayage highlights require the client to come back every 12 weeks.” Score.

The process was definitely a bit lengthy like highlights tend to be, but one should not rush an artist, plus the posh salon offered a range of celebrity weeklies and fashion mags for my viewing pleasure.





After a wash I was given a glossing treatment which Tracy explained, “It’s used to add overall shine and blend the previous highlights with the new ones added in.” I like shine.



I then sat under a seriously space age dryer and enjoyed some Perrier which the photographer couldn’t believe was free. Really? Someone’s been at the wrong salons.



After one more washing (who doesn’t love getting their hair washed?) I was off to get the best blow out ever. Seriously, my hair has never before held that Olivia Palermo-esque wave. Loved it and didn’t want to wash it, like for the rest of my life.



The results? A pretty, subtle blond that looks super natural and that I will definitely be keeping up. Another result? Being blond is making me want to dress a bit more preppy meets ’70s. Who knew?



Butterfly Salon

149 5th Avenue

New York, NY 10010-6801

(212) 253-2100

(Ed: Ask for Tracy Madaj)

Cost of Highlights:

$150-$225 (Half Head to Full Head)

All images by Joanna Walke for StyleCaster

Related:

Blondes Score Higher Paychecks Than Any Other Hue