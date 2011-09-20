How to Get Zooey Deschanel’s Wide-Eyed Retro Makeup

As long-time fans of Zooey ever since she first burst on the scene in theAlmost Famous days, we are super-excited for the debut of her new Fox showThe New Girl tonight. If you’re anything like us, you’ll be watching the show with your eyes glued to Deschanel’s gorgeous makeup — especially those lush lashes. The actress, singer, and Rimmel London spokeswoman has always known how to play up her wide blue eyes to get the biggest effect possible — read on to find out how for yourself!

Zooey’s retro look starts with perfect, dewy skin. Use lots of moisturizer, and light, luminous foundation so you have a great base. Don’t forget a girly pink blush on the apples of your cheeks! We love Desire by NARS.

Then, it’s time to put all the focus on the eyes. Start with a taupe, nude shadow as a base, like MAC’s Kid. Next layer black shadow on the lash line, winging it out to the sides, cat-eye style. Using a shadow to do this instead of a harsher, sharper eyeliner line is the key to Zooey’s soft, girly look. Carbon by MAC is a good shade to try — and line the lower lash line with it too. Try to only line from the outer corner to the middle of the lower lash line, to give the eye a rounder look. Pearly white on your inner corners will help open up your eyes even more. Try MAC’s Crystal Avalanche.

Finally, we come to the key to Zooey’s look: those impossibly long and luxe eyelashes. Extra-long and thick, one-length false eyelashes across your top lash line will give you a great ’60s look. We personally love how affordable the ones by Ardell are — especially since fake lashes are a one-time-use thing. (Nervous about applying false lashes? Read Beauty High’s how-to here!)

Curl and apply tons of mascara to finish the look — tryRimmel’s Volume Flash Instant Thickening Mascara. If it’s good enough for Zooey, it’s good enough for us! Now keep your eyes open wide and see how many glances your sexy and sweet look catches. And be sure to catch Zooey Deschanel tonight onThe New Girl!