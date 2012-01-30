How To Get Zoe Saldana’s ‘Not Too Perfect’ SAG Awards Updo

When it comes to last night’s SAG Awards we were conflicted over a lot of the red carpet looks. From the boring to the horrendous, we were just happy to see Zoe Saldana walk to red carpet in a look that didn’t make us turn away with fright.

We got the step-by-step on this textured updo from Wella stylistMara Roszak who wanted to “create a ‘not too perfect’ updo by adding texture and movement to the hair, while keeping it modern and fresh.”

Roszak started by applying a mousse to Saldana’s wet hair before giving it a rough dry. Then, using a 3/4″ barrel curling iron, she added waves to the hair by rotating the iron in the direction of the curl.Once the whole head was curled, she sprayedWella Professionals Ocean Spritz on the hair to break up the wave and add texture. She then loosely pulled the hair back into a low ponytail. She split the pony into two sections, braided both and wrapped the braids around into a bun. Once the bun was secured, Roszakapplied a dab of Wella Professionals Bold Move styling paste to fingertips and defined a few pieces around Saldana’s face before finishing with a coating of hairspray.