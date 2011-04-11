How To Get A Wearable Pompadour

The pompadour has come back with a vengeance, spotted on celebrities at numerous red carpet events. From Marion Cotillard and Ginnifer Goodwin to Rihanna, they’ve shown us how to add 50s style to our hair, but now we want to know how to wear the look without looking to avant garde.

We asked Lauren Palmer-Smith, hairstylist at Arrojo Studio to show us how to do a more wearable pompadour hairstyle. Follow her steps in the slideshow above to try the look for your next night out.

Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Pernilla, New York Models