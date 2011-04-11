How To Get A Wearable Pompadour

The pompadour has come back with a vengeance, spotted on celebrities at numerous red carpet events. From Marion Cotillard and Ginnifer Goodwin to Rihanna, they’ve shown us how to add 50s style to our hair, but now we want to know how to wear the look without looking to avant garde.
We asked Lauren Palmer-Smith, hairstylist at Arrojo Studio to show us how to do a more wearable pompadour hairstyle. Follow her steps in the slideshow above to try the look for your next night out.
Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Pernilla, New York Models
Step 2: Spray hair spray on each section and curl using a half inch curling iron for loose waves. Run your fingers through the waves.
Step 3: Take a small oval section of hair starting from each arch of the brow to the crown of the head. Then section off starting at the back, and back comb - leave a small section out at front to cover the back combing.
Step 4: Brush back your teased section, twist, and secure wtih bobby pins.
The best brush to use for this is a boar bristle brush.
Step 5: Pull the remaining hair back into a low ponytail and pull tail of the teased section and wrap around the ponytail.