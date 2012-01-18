How To Get A Volumized Ponytail

The ponytail has been coming back in a major way lately, amping up our usual workout style. In order to dress up the look, adding extra volume to your pony is an easy go-to. Hairstylist Sade from Ted Gibson salon shows us how to get the volumized ponytail look at home to take your average pony up a notch.

Photos by Spencer Wohlrab for Beauty High; Model: Cathy, MC2 Model Management