How To Get A Volumized Ponytail

The ponytail has been coming back in a major way lately, amping up our usual workout style. In order to dress up the look, adding extra volume to your pony is an easy go-to. Hairstylist Sade from Ted Gibson salon shows us how to get the volumized ponytail look at home to take your average pony up a notch.
Photos by Spencer Wohlrab for Beauty High; Model: Cathy, MC2 Model Management
Step 1: Tilt your head forward and blow dry your hair forward, brushing through. Then flip your hair back.
Step 2: Part your hair from temple to crown and leave that section alone for now. With remaing hair, smooth with a pomade (like Ted Gibson Tame It) and pull back into a ponytail.
Step 3: Fasten hair with hair tie.
Step 4: Take your top section of hair and part into three sections. Back comb each section and spray with hairspray.
Step 5: Smooth the backcombed section back over your ponytail and wrap it around the ponytail, then fasten with a bobby pin.