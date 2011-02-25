How to Get Volume in Your Hair

One of our biggest problems as women (okay, probably not our biggest, but I said one of) is maintaining volume in our hair. Figuring out how to get it there in the first place, is no easy task either. Devin Toth, hairstylist from Ted Gibson Salon in N.Y.C. walked us through the steps to amping up the volume in our strands. He also suggested that face-framing layers are a great trick for instant oomph.

Follow the steps below to give your hair the volume you’ve always desired.

Step 1:

Before you blow dry, start with a volumizing spray or light gel to five the roots some lift.

Step 2:

Use a medium-sized boar bristle round brush to blow dry in 1 1/2 inch horizontal sections from iris to iris. Lift at the root and add balance to the ends.

Step 3:

Focus on the short layers around the face. Blow dry them back away from the face to create lift.

Step 4:

For extra lift, back comb the section at the front of your hair (the iris to iris section) just at the roots.

Step 5:

Finish with a light hold hairspray to separate the layers.

Step 6:

Run your fingers through your hair to shake out the style, and you’re ready!

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Ivory Rose, Next