How To Get Va-Va-Voom Lashes And Pink Lips

How To Get Va-Va-Voom Lashes And Pink Lips

Rachel Adler

Rachel Adler
When applying your makeup look, many of us choose to play up just one thing – our eyes, lips, or even cheeks. Sticking to this route, we’re of course in love with the latest va-va-voom lash look, with pale pink lips to match. This sex kitten style can be quite simple once you master the task of false lashes. Although daunting to some, others find them to be addicting, and a simple tube of mascara can never again add up.

Achelle Dunaway of e.l.f. Cosmetics shows us how to apply false lashes and complete the look with a subtle pink lip below.

Step 1:

114182 1297463908 How To Get Va Va Voom Lashes And Pink Lips

Apply eyelid primer on your lid, blending all the way up to your brow bone.

Step 2:

114183 1297463909 How To Get Va Va Voom Lashes And Pink Lips

Dust a natural colored shadow over the lid.

Step 3:

114184 1297463909 How To Get Va Va Voom Lashes And Pink Lips

Add a bit of contour with a darker shade in the crease. This keeps the look natural but adds a bit of shadow.

Step 4:

114185 1297463910 How To Get Va Va Voom Lashes And Pink Lips

Using a black eyeliner pencil, line along the lash line as close as possible to the top lash line and work it in with a smudger. Then line along the inner rim to increase the intensity of the black line.

Step 5:

114186 1297463911 How To Get Va Va Voom Lashes And Pink Lips

Curl your lashes and then size the false lashes to your eye. Hold up the lashes and start where your normal lashes start. You don’t want them to go too far, so you’ll want to trim them to fit. Don’t assume that both eyes will be the same size!

Step 6:

114187 1297463912 How To Get Va Va Voom Lashes And Pink Lips

Let the glue sit on the lashes for a few seconds so it gets tacky, then glue them at the base of your natural lashes facing downward. Hold the corners in place until the glue sets.

Step 7:

114189 1297463914 How To Get Va Va Voom Lashes And Pink Lips

Re-line lash line with liquid liner to help blend in lashes and apply mascara.

Step 8:

114190 1297463915 How To Get Va Va Voom Lashes And Pink Lips

Use your concealer and blot your lips to ensure that the color will last on your lips, and then apply a chapstick to hydrate.

Step 9:

114180 1297463906 How To Get Va Va Voom Lashes And Pink Lips

Apply lipstick using an applicator brush to get directly to the lip line and finish with a gloss for extra shine.

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Ellie Ross, One Management

