How to Get Sun-Kissed Skin In A Few Simple Steps

Name: Christiane Gendrey
Agency/Salon: Warren-Tricomi Salon/WT Agency
Hometown: San Diego, CA
New York City Neighborhood: Brooklyn
What product is your secret weapon?: Orange Matte Shadow by MAC. Use underneath the bottom lash line before applying bottom liner or shadow!
What brands/salons have you worked with?: MAC, Makeup Forever, Smash Box, Paula Dorf, Laura Mercier
What do you think was the worst hair/makeup trend of all time?: Neon blue eyeliner around the eye.
Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: Never — I’m that fab.
