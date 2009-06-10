How to Get Sun-Kissed Skin In A Few Simple Steps

Name: Christiane Gendrey

Agency/Salon: Warren-Tricomi Salon/WT Agency

Hometown: San Diego, CA

New York City Neighborhood: Brooklyn

What product is your secret weapon?: Orange Matte Shadow by MAC. Use underneath the bottom lash line before applying bottom liner or shadow!

What brands/salons have you worked with?: MAC, Makeup Forever, Smash Box, Paula Dorf, Laura Mercier

What do you think was the worst hair/makeup trend of all time?: Neon blue eyeliner around the eye.

Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: Never — I’m that fab.