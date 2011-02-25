StyleCaster
How to Get a Sleek Ponytail

Many of us think of the ponytail as an after-the-gym style, meant only for those days where you either didn’t wash your hair, or don’t have time to fight the frizzy mess that is on the top of your head. But lately the ponytail has made a huge comeback and has been spruced up with some nice new additions.

Below Wren Grondzik from Bumble and Bumble shows us how to get a “grown up” ponytail in just a few easy steps.

Step 1:

Spray hair with Bumble and Bumble Prep and Bumble and Bumble Thickening products to add texture and control.

Step 2:

Work the product through the hair until it is saturated.

Step 3:

Blow dry hair, smoothing straight back with a round brush.

Step 4:

Spray with Does it All Hairspray to give the hair more hold.

Step 5:

Gather hair at the nape of the neck, leaving some volume at the crown, and secure with a hair tie

Step 6:

Take a small section of hair and wrap around to cover the hair tie and secure with a hair pin.

Photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Najla, One

