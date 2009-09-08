How to Get Rodarte’s Runway Hair

Leave it to the Rodarte-designing duo, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, to take footwear fashions and transcend the look– literally– to become an imaginative hairstyle. For their Fall 2009 runway show, Kate and Laura sent out models in fiercely constructed lace-up boots and footwear, and show hairstylist Odile Gilbert matched the look with a chignon for the models, a style inspired by the twisty look of the laces.

Of the look, Gilbert told elle.com, “Like the collection, which plays with fabric and texture, the look is sleek in front with an architectural, modern chignon in back.” Gilbert also mentions that she was especially intrigued by the soft grey leather Nicholas Kirkwood thigh-high boots that were all over Rodarte‘s runway, finding inspiration in their expansive criss-cross pattern.

Using lots of elastic, stellar Aveda products and weaving rope braids, Gilbert mimicked the laced-up designs found on the runway. The structured chignon allowed the design elements of the clothing to be the main focus, while complementing their elaborate craft.

Here’s how to create this trend for yourself:

1. Use a straightening cream or serum (Gilbert used Aveda’s Smooth Infusion Glossing Straightener), and blow-dry.

2. Gather your hair into a low ponytail, slightly off-center. Divide this pony into two parts, and wrap an elastic string down each, securing at the bottom. (You can snip an elastic headband.)

3. Fashion the two coiled strands into a bun, and secure with a medium-hold, flexible hairspray, like Aveda Air Control Hairspray.

The updated version of a traditional style is an easy, yet exciting trend for fall.