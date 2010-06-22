How To Get A Red Carpet-Ready Ponytail

With summer movie season in full-swing, the red carpet has been awash with great celeb beauty tips. To help bear the summer heat, updos have been spotted on many a starry actress, and the much-watched ladies have been taking them to new heights.

Adding volume to every bun, braid, and ponytail has been the look of the season, and considering the effortless feel of the latter we’re not walking any red carpets anytime soon! we called in freelance hair stylist Mauricio Cifuentes to show us how to spice up our ponytails for a night out on the town. Follow the steps below and try the look for yourself:

Step 1:



Dampen the hair slightly with water and apply GHD Fat Hair Lotion throughout the hair to add volume.



Step 2:



Quickly dry the hair with a blow dryer to activate the product.



Step 3:



Flat iron the hair in sections around the head.



Step 4:



Tease your entire head of hair concentrating on the roots. Gently smooth it out without losing the volume use Goldwell hairspray to flatten flyaways



Step 5:



Gather your hair into a ponytail with a small ponytail holder on the top of your head.



Step 6:



For a more refined style, pull a strand of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the holder, pinning it underneath.



Step 7:



To add volume to your ponytail, take the end of your comb and loosen the taughtness of your pony, adding height. Finish with a touch of hairspray to get rid of any stray hairs.

If you would rather prefer a professional touch book an appointment with Mauricio!



All images by Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

