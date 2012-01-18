How to Get The Perfect Valentine’s Day Makeup Look

We all want to achieve that perfectly romantic look for Valentine’s Day, but also need to balance in long-lasting makeup — a kiss at the end of the night is key! Makeup artist Christina Natale recommends using a stain to get you through not only dinner but a couple of smooches, and pairing that with a smokey eye for a sexy date night look.
Above she shows us how to master just this — follow her tips for tonight, and for any hot date!
Photos: Spencer Wohlrab for Beauty High, Model: Natalie Alendre, Q Models
Step 1: Prep your lid with an eye primer and then choose a creamy eyeliner for an easy smokey eye. Remember to place a paper towel underneath to avoid transfer. Using a deep violet liner, draw a thick line across the lash line.
Step 2: Blend the liner with a big fluffy brush up into your crease. Then, set the liner with a light neutral shadow (Christina chose Tempting by MAC).
Step 4: Finish with a long-wearing lip, such as a lip stain. Christina used Acai Lip Stain from Stila, making sure to begin by applying a lip liner (close to the tone of the lip) and not to immediately blot the lip stain, but to let it set in order to get longer wear.