How to Get The Perfect Valentine's Day Makeup Look

How to Get The Perfect Valentine’s Day Makeup Look

Rachel Adler
We all want to achieve that perfectly romantic look for Valentine’s Day, but also need to balance in long-lasting makeup — a kiss at the end of the night is key! Makeup artist Christina Natale recommends using a stain to get you through not only dinner but a couple of smooches, and pairing that with a smokey eye for a sexy date night look.

Above she shows us how to master just this — follow her tips for tonight, and for any hot date!

Photos: Spencer Wohlrab for Beauty High, Model: Natalie Alendre, Q Models

Step 1: Prep your lid with an eye primer and then choose a creamy eyeliner for an easy smokey eye. Remember to place a paper towel underneath to avoid transfer. Using a deep violet liner, draw a thick line across the lash line.

Step 2: Blend the liner with a big fluffy brush up into your crease. Then, set the liner with a light neutral shadow (Christina chose Tempting by MAC).

Step 4: Finish with a long-wearing lip, such as a lip stain. Christina used Acai Lip Stain from Stila, making sure to begin by applying a lip liner (close to the tone of the lip) and not to immediately blot the lip stain, but to let it set in order to get longer wear.

