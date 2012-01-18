How to Get The Perfect Valentine’s Day Makeup Look

We all want to achieve that perfectly romantic look for Valentine’s Day, but also need to balance in long-lasting makeup — a kiss at the end of the night is key! Makeup artist Christina Natale recommends using a stain to get you through not only dinner but a couple of smooches, and pairing that with a smokey eye for a sexy date night look.

Above she shows us how to master just this — follow her tips for tonight, and for any hot date!

Photos: Spencer Wohlrab for Beauty High, Model: Natalie Alendre, Q Models