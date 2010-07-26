StyleCaster
How To Get A Perfect At-Home Blowout

Rachel Adler
by

Repeating what your stylist did to your coif at the salon is easier said than done. Somehow just because they are a professional their brush and blowdryer produces magical fumes that leaves your hair shiny, soft and bouncing through the air.

Allison Burr, hairstylist from Mint Salon, shows us exactly what we need to do to get the perfect blowout in the comfort of our own home (and for cheap!). Follow the steps below to finally get that sleek pro look!
Step 1:
Start with freshly shampooed and conditioned hair.

Step 2:
Prepare hair for blowdrying with a leave in conditioner. Mist product over hair, Allison is using Wella SP Hydro Milk.

Step 3:
Rough dry hair to get at least 70% of the moisture out of your hair, making sure the front (baby hairs!) are dry.

Step 4:
Find your natural parting by combing hair back and pushing it forward from the crown of the head.

Step 5:
Section into four sections.

Step 6:
Start drying the back two sections of the hair first and then the top two sections with a flat Sephora brush. Hair must be blown from roots to ends using a concentrator attachment from your blowdryer.

Step 7:
If needed, flat iron hair to achieve pin straight shiny hair. And finish off with a shine product, like Wella SP Ends Express!

Now you’re all set!
