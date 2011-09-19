How To Get Nina Dobrev’s Sideswept Waves

The sexy star of Vampire Diaries was a such a standout last night at the Emmys (what with her striking red strapless Donna Karan dress) that her hairstylist, Riawna Capri, decided to go with a hairstyle that was “something not too done, loose, soft and romantic.”

Capri, a stylist at Nine Zero One Salon used Wella Professionals products on Dobrev to create a gorgeous sideswept style that is relatively easy to do yourself. To get the look, simply follow Capri’s instructions:

Blow out your hair with Wella Professionals Flowing Form Smoothing Balm to create body and lift, and then set your hair with Velcro rollers. Then, take a 1 1/4 inch curling iron and curl and pin your hair in horizontal sections. Let your hair set for about 20 minutes and brush the hair off to one side with a boar bristle brush. Lift the bang area of your hair (or the front section) with a rattail comb and spray with Wella Professionals Stay Firm Finishing Spray to keep it off of your face. Spritz the hair with Wella Professionals Shimmer Delight Shine Spray for an all over glow.

Simple, easy, elegant and definitely Emmy-worthy.