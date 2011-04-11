How To Get Natural Beach Waves Like An Olsen

Summer hair is all about the beachy wave not that perfectly coiled curl, but the natural, loose, sometimes frizzy wave that borders on boho chic. It’s actually something that the Olsens pull off quite well, and that us regular folk long for.
Teddi Cranford, a hairstylist at Sally Hershberger salon, showed us how to get those natural beachy waves just in time for the summer months.
Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Amanda Santos, One Management
Step 1: Use a 1 to 1 1/4 inch curling iron the longer the hair the bigger the iron. Prep with a Bumble and Bumble Thickening Hairspray to add hold to the hair.
Step 2: Take small sections of hair and wrap at the base of the iron and swivel down the iron. Switch directions of the curl when the strand is half way down the iron, but always keep your curling iron vertical to your head. Your curls don't have to be perfect, and if you go in different directions you'll get a more relaxed wave.
Step 4: Brush out your curls with your fingers to give your hair a more tousled look.
Step 3: Spray with hairspray and shake out curls.