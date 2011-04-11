How To Get Natural Beach Waves Like An Olsen

Summer hair is all about the beachy wave not that perfectly coiled curl, but the natural, loose, sometimes frizzy wave that borders on boho chic. It’s actually something that the Olsens pull off quite well, and that us regular folk long for.

Teddi Cranford, a hairstylist at Sally Hershberger salon, showed us how to get those natural beachy waves just in time for the summer months.

Photos Courtesy of Joey D’Arco for Beauty High. Model: Amanda Santos, One Management